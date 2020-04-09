Russia's ChemRar, a high-tech pharmaceutical group of companies, plans to start producing the Favipiravir antiviral drug, which can be efficient against the coronavirus infection, by May, Andrey Ivashchenko, the group's chairman, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) Russia's ChemRar, a high-tech pharmaceutical group of companies, plans to start producing the Favipiravir antiviral drug, which can be efficient against the coronavirus infection, by May, Andrey Ivashchenko, the group's chairman, told Sputnik.

"Today, our main task is to ensure the production of the drug by May in order to start treating patients in hospitals. Afterward, we will increase production in order to satisfy the potential demand and move on to drug retail sales," Ivashchenko said.

In March, the Russian Direct Investment Fund's Supervisory board approved the creation of a joint venture with ChemRar for the production of Favipiravir and other innovative antiviral drugs.