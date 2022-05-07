UrduPoint.com

Russia's Chief Investigator Orders Inquiry Into Assault Of Russian Media House In Berlin

Umer Jamshaid Published May 07, 2022 | 09:48 PM

Russian Investigative Committee chief Alexander Bastrykin on Saturday ordered for in inquiry into circumstances of the assault of Russian journalistic compound in Berlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2022) Russian Investigative Committee chief Alexander Bastrykin on Saturday ordered for in inquiry into circumstances of the assault of Russian journalistic compound in Berlin.

Someone threw a bottle into the window of one of the apartments housing Russian journalists in Berlin on Friday. An inspection of the building that followed found a suspicious object with a gas tank and wires, believed to be explosive. German sapers who were asked to the scene confirmed it to be an improvised explosive device and deactivated it on spot, the Russian embassy said.

"The Investigative Committee' chairman tasked the Investigative Committee's Main Investigative Unit to investigate the circumstances of the crime committed against Russian journalists in Berlin that has posed a threat to the life of them and their families," the committee said on Telegram.

The committee will request assistance of the Russian foreign ministry in investigating the incident, according to the statement.

The Russian embassy in Berlin suspects that it could have been an attempted terrorist attack against Russian journalists and their families, it said earlier in the day. The Berlin police told Sputnik that an inquiry has been launched into the incident but refrained from commenting whether it is being considered as terrorist.

