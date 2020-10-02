Alexander Bastrykin, the head of the Russian Investigative Committee, had a working trip to Syria and discussed countering terrorism and extremism with his Syrian colleagues, the committee said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) Alexander Bastrykin, the head of the Russian Investigative Committee, had a working trip to Syria and discussed countering terrorism and extremism with his Syrian colleagues, the committee said on Friday.

"The Chairman of the Russian Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, paid a working trip to the Syrian Arab Republic, during which negotiations were held with the head of the National Security Bureau of the Syrian Arab Republic, Ali Mamlouk, as well as Syrian Justice Minister Ahmed Seyid," the statement says.

The parties discussed the results of joint work to combat terrorism and extremism, as well as measures taken to investigate the deaths of Russian servicemen. In addition, the parties agreed to further expand cooperation between law enforcement officers of Russia and Syria, and also paid special attention to the scientific and educational sphere, considering the possibilities of mutual exchange of information and improving the quality of training.

In addition, Bastrykin discussed a number of issues related to the procedural activities of Russian investigators in Syria with representatives of the Russian embassy. He thanked the staff of the Russian embassy for their constant assistance in the work of investigators. Bastrukin also listened to reports from investigators of crimes against Russian servicemen in Syrian from officials at the Russian airbase in Hmeimim.

"Among other things, the results of the investigation into the circumstances of the death of a general of the Russian army and the injury of two more servicemen in August this year were heard. Alexander Bastrykin gave a number of instructions on specific criminal cases, while noting high professionalism of the employees of the Russian Investigative Committee during investigations and legal proceedings in Syria," the statement says.