Russia's Chief Rabbi Says Victory Over Nazism Saved World From Enslavement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 08, 2022 | 08:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2022) Chief Rabbi of Russia Berel Lazar said on Sunday that the defeat of Nazism in the Second World War has saved the nations of the world from enslavement, and that the heroic deeds of Soviet soldiers must always be remembered.

"The victory over Nazism has saved the peoples of the world from slavery, and us, the Jews, from complete extermination. All of us ” including our children, our grandchildren, even those who are born just now ” owe our life to the soldiers of Victory," Lazar said in a message of Victory Day greetings obtained by Sputnik.

The rabbi noted the importance of remembering the lessons of the war and the underlying reasons for the horrors brought by Nazism.

"Fathers should tell children once again every year. This should become a part of children's education in every house! And the school curriculum should tell more about that terrifying war, the Holocaust, and the immortal feat of those who stopped and then crashed Nazism," Lazar added.

On May 8, 1945, the commanders of Nazi Germany's armed forces signed the instrument of surrender, admitting defeat in World War 2. This day is celebrated in many countries and referred to as Victory Day. Due to a difference in time zones, Russia and several other former Soviet republics celebrate it a day later.

