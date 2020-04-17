The coronavirus response measures implemented in Russia have already proven efficient, Chief Sanitary Doctor Anna Popova said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) The coronavirus response measures implemented in Russia have already proven efficient, Chief Sanitary Doctor Anna Popova said on Friday.

"I can certainly say that the effect from the measures that we are implementing can already be seen today.

The growing figures are absolutely objective, and we are not afraid to reveal the whole truth and make public all the figures that we have," Popova said at a briefing, aired by Russia-24 broadcaster.

She added that Russia's COVID-19 morbidity rate amounted to 17 per 100,000 people, being five times lower than in Canada, 10 times lower than in Germany and 20 times lower than in Switzerland.