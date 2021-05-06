UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Chumakov Center Says Its Polio Vaccine Proven To Protect Against COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 06th May 2021 | 02:00 AM

Russia's Chumakov Center Says Its Polio Vaccine Proven to Protect Against COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2021) A homegrown live polio vaccine has been experimentally proved to be able to prevent the coronavirus disease, the director-general of the Chumakov Center of the Russian academy of Sciences, Aidar Ishmukhametov, said on Wednesday.

Scientists have previously expressed the opinion that Russians had non-specific immunity to COVID-19, that is to say, one-type reactions of the body's immune system to infections. In the 1960s, Soviet virologist Mikhail Chumakov suggested that a live polio vaccine could mitigate the course of the flu. The Chumakov Center, named after the virologist, has now tested this hypothesis regarding the coronavirus.

"We gave about 60 volunteers a live polio vaccine, and as a result, we received a sharp decrease in the incidence in this group. We have proved this issue," Ishmukhametov said on the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

However, the researchers decided to leave polio vaccination aside for now as a "rapid-response option," he noted.

In the late 1950s, the research center developed the first-ever technology of industrial large-scale production of a live polio vaccine. The large-scale immunization of the entire USSR population kicked off in 1960.

The Chumakov Center has also developed CoviVac, which became the third coronavirus vaccine registered in Russia. The drug is a so-called whole-virion vaccine based on modified SARS-CoV-2 virus that is unable to cause disease but boosts immunity against the coronavirus.

The vaccine was developed from the samples taken from one of the COVID-19 patients in a Moscow hospital. Mass production of the medicine was launched in late March.

Related Topics

Technology Polio Moscow Russia Immunity March From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

TAQA Group reports net income of AED1.4 bn for Q1& ..

18 minutes ago

President confers Medal of Independence on Jordani ..

2 hours ago

&#039;Middle East Energy 2021&#039; sheds extensiv ..

3 hours ago

Security Forces kill two terrorists in NW IBO; Cap ..

49 minutes ago

G7 Urges Belarus to Release Political Prisoners, H ..

49 minutes ago

G7 Says JCPOA Vital for Solving Iran's Nuclear Cri ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.