PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2021) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, May 2 (Sputnik) - Russia's Chumakov research center plans to produce at least 7.5 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine CoviVac by the end of the year, the institute's director general, Aidar Ishmukhametov, said on Sunday.

"By the end of the year, I suppose there will be about 7.5 million [doses] at least," Ishmukhametov said on the air of the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

The center's head added that they had applied for authorization from the Russian health ministry to administer their vaccine to people over 60 years old, noting that immunity developed after the CoviVac's shot would last some eight months.