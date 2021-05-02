UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Chumakov Center To Produce 7.5Mln CoviVac Doses By Year-End - Director

Faizan Hashmi 37 seconds ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 05:20 PM

Russia's Chumakov Center to Produce 7.5Mln CoviVac Doses by Year-End - Director

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2021) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, May 2 (Sputnik) - Russia's Chumakov research center plans to produce at least 7.5 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine CoviVac by the end of the year, the institute's director general, Aidar Ishmukhametov, said on Sunday.

"By the end of the year, I suppose there will be about 7.5 million [doses] at least," Ishmukhametov said on the air of the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

The center's head added that they had applied for authorization from the Russian health ministry to administer their vaccine to people over 60 years old, noting that immunity developed after the CoviVac's shot would last some eight months.

Related Topics

Russia Immunity May Sunday From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE and US host joint AML / CFT training sessions

50 minutes ago

UAE ranked among top 10 countries in 28 competitiv ..

51 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,847 new COVID-19 cases, 1,791 reco ..

51 minutes ago

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Awards for Childhood ..

2 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthis’ attempt to target Khamis M ..

2 hours ago

TAQA completes $1.5 billion 7-year and 30-year dua ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.