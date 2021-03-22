MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) Russia's Chumakov research institute has already produced the first batches of its vaccine against the coronavirus, President Vladimir Putin announced on Monday.

On February 20, Chumakov institute's CoviVac became the third coronavirus vaccine registered in Russia.

"Preparations are underway to introduce one more vaccine, CoviVac by the Chumakov Federal research center, into civilian circulation. The first batches have been produced," Putin said at a videoconference on the immunization campaign.