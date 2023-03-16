UrduPoint.com

Russia's Church Head Calls For Stop To Forced Closure Of Kiev-Pechersk Lavra In Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid Published March 16, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Russia's Church Head Calls for Stop to Forced Closure of Kiev-Pechersk Lavra in Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Rus' said that the closure of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, one of Orthodox Christianity's most sacred sites, by the Ukrainian authorities would violate the rights of millions of Ukrainian believers.

Last week, the National Kiev-Pechersk Historical and Cultural Preserve ordered the monks based in the monastery to leave it by March 29 after an interdepartmental Ukrainian commission accused the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) of violating the terms of an agreement on the use of state property. In light of these events, Patriarch Kirill addressed religious leaders and international figures with a message about the situation around the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra and called the decision by Ukrainian officials to expel the UOC monks repressive.

"I call for every effort to be made to prevent the forced closure of the monastery, which will lead to the violation of the religious freedom rights of millions of Ukrainian believers, guaranteed by Ukraine's constitution, as well as such documents as the United Nations charter and many other acts of international significance," the patriarch said in a video address, seen by Sputnik.

The Kiev-Pechersk Lavra is in official free possession of the UOC. After the start of Russia's special military operation in February last year, Ukrainian nationalists launched regular attacks against churches, clergy and believers of the UOC. In May, the synod of the schismatic Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU) announced the creation of a religious organization to which it wanted to transfer one of the Lavra's churches, prompting illegal seizure concerns at the Moscow Patriarchate.

The Ukrainian authorities also submitted to the country's parliament a bill to ban the UOC in Ukraine, seize its real estate and other property.

The OCU was established on the basis of two schismatic organizations in late 2018. In 2019, the Patriarchate of Constantinople gave the OCU a "tomos of autocephaly" ” an ecclesiastical document essentially granting recognition ” which resulted in a serious conflict between Constantinople and Moscow. In particular, the Moscow Patriarchate and the UOC broke off Holy Communion with the Patriarchate of Constantinople in protest at its actions.

Related Topics

Protest United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia Parliament Lead February March May 2018 2019 Church Christian All Agreement Million

Recent Stories

UAE President directs provision of $3 million to s ..

UAE President directs provision of $3 million to support reconstruction of Pales ..

12 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders affirms that Islam is rel ..

Muslim Council of Elders affirms that Islam is religion of mercy, coexistence an ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Embassy in Tokyo celebrates 50th anniversary o ..

UAE Embassy in Tokyo celebrates 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations with Ja ..

3 hours ago
 UAE participates in Communications Working Group o ..

UAE participates in Communications Working Group of Global Coalition meeting aga ..

3 hours ago
 Emirates Metrology Institute announces 2022 perfor ..

Emirates Metrology Institute announces 2022 performance report

3 hours ago
 ADIHEX 20th edition to be held in August 2023

ADIHEX 20th edition to be held in August 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.