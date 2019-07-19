MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) Russian Central Institute of Aviation Motors (CIAM) is working on a unique engine for a new supersonic passenger aircraft, CIAM Director General Mikhail Gordin said in an interview with Sputnik, stressing that no country in the world had a propulsion system of that class.

"Before we create the aircraft, we have to construct the engine, as no one in the world has a civilian propulsion system of this class. We should do everything step by step, as if we start laying the engine now, we'll see the plane only in around 15 years, as we don't have a gas generator that could become the basis for such an engine," Gordin said, adding that the CIAM was already carrying out investigations for creating the engine.

"In this regard, we follow the global trend," Gordin emphasized.

According to him, it is necessary to create a prototype engine using a customized gas generator and simultaneously work on the program for constructing the aircraft.

"In this case we will not lose time, and the prospective aircraft will feature exactly those characteristics that the prototype engine will show during tests," Gordin said.