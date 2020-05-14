Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) came up with a project on Thursday in which it proposes to lift the coronavirus-related restrictions in the industry in three phases, specifically with regard to who should be allowed to board passenger planes in each phase

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) came up with a project on Thursday in which it proposes to lift the coronavirus-related restrictions in the industry in three phases, specifically with regard to who should be allowed to board passenger planes in each phase.

"In line with recommendations of Rospotrebnadzor [federal consumer rights watchdog], we propose a three-stage plan of removing the restrictions imposed in light of the changing situation with the COVID-19 coronavirus infection, that will separate the requirements for passengers and crew," the agency said in a communication.

The first stage will have passengers checked for their temperature before entering aircraft and those with temperature over 37.

5 degrees Celsius (99.5 Fahrenheit) will be denied boarding, as per Rosaviatsiya's plan.

The agency has proposed to uphold this mandatory temperature check during the second stage, too, and only abandon it at stage three.

During the first two stages, passengers will also be required to take off outerwear and keep it in sealed bags for the entire duration of flight, as well as have masks and gloves on up until arrival.

Some other proposed measures include restricting passengers' movements on board during the flight except to use toilet rooms and limit the circumstances when a flight attended should be called to absolute emergencies, such as circumstancing threatening life and health of passengers.