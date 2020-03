More than 13,400 Russian citizens have been flown back home from foreign countries on Friday, Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2020) More than 13,400 Russian citizens have been flown back home from foreign countries on Friday, Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) said in a statement.

"On March 27, 106 charter flights were carried out from foreign countries to Russia, having transported 13,429 Russian citizens," the statement read.