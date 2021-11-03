UrduPoint.com

Russia's Climate Envoy Wants To Discuss Sanctions Relief From Climate Projects With Kerry

Umer Jamshaid 53 seconds ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 07:15 PM

Russian Special Presidential Representative on Climate Issues Ruslan Edelgeriyev told Sputnik that he intends to discuss the lifting of sanctions from climate projects with US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry

GLASGOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) Russian Special Presidential Representative on Climate Issues Ruslan Edelgeriyev told Sputnik that he intends to discuss the lifting of sanctions from climate projects with US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry.

When asked about a meeting with Kerry, Edelgeriyev said that "It's not a problem, I just don't see a necessity yet.

"

"Now everything is going so far as we predicted, the only issue that I, perhaps, will additionally discuss with him is the absence of a sanctions agenda on the climate track. When we talked with him over the phone, I asked him to discuss it with (US President Joe) Biden. Kerry assured me that the conversation has already taken place, and I would like to discuss the results of his conversation with the president," Edelgeriyev said.

