MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) The clinical trials of the Russian vaccine against COVID-19 are going as planned, without picking up the pace, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Wednesday.

"Nothing has been sped up.

The clinical trials are going as scheduled," Murashko told reporters when asked if the development of the vaccine was accelerated.

He has also refrained from naming the exact date of the vaccine's release, promising to say everything when the trials are concluded.