YEKATERINBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) Prosecutors in Russia's closed Ural town of Novouralsk, which is home to the country's largest uranium enrichment plant, are checking reports about an oil stain on the local Talaya River, the prosecutor's office said on Friday.

"The prosecutor's office of the closed administrative-territorial entity of Novouralsk is checking media reports and a video posted on social networks about the contamination of the Talaya River water area. According to the video, a so-called oil stain was found on the Talaya River," the statement read.

Experts of the regional ministry of natural resources and ecology are involved in the efforts. They will take water samples and determine the damage caused to the environment.

Based on the results, the prosecutor's office has pledged to take measures.