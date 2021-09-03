(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia's coal exports increased by 9.8% year-on-year to 107.3 million tonnes in the first half of 2021, the country's energy ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) Russia's coal exports increased by 9.8% year-on-year to 107.3 million tonnes in the first half of 2021, the country's energy ministry said on Friday.

"Consumption of Russian coal in the world is growing. In the first half of 2021, the total exports of Russian coal amounted to 107.3 million tonnes, which is 9.8% more than in the same period last year," the statement says.

In particular, exports to Europe during this period increased by 2.4%, to 22.5 million tonnes, and shipments to China grew by half, to 24.15 million tonnes.

Earlier on Friday, special presidential envoy Anatoly Chubays told the Eastern Economic Forum that the strategy for the development of the Russian coal industry, which was adopted last year, could not be implemented in a situation of falling coal consumption in China.