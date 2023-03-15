UrduPoint.com

Russia's Coal Production Expected To Stay At Pre-Pandemic Level In 2023 - Energy Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Russia's Coal Production Expected to Stay at Pre-Pandemic Level in 2023 - Energy Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) Coal production in Russia in 2022 reached the pre-pandemic level of 2019, and in 2023 it is expected to maintain the level of last year, Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov said on Wednesday.

"For 2023, we predict the preservation of the current level for coal production, which in 2022 retained a high, pre-pandemic indicator," Shulginov told lawmakers.

Related Topics

Russia 2019

Recent Stories

NHRI participates in Global Alliance of National H ..

NHRI participates in Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions meeti ..

8 minutes ago
 vivo Service Day: Enhancing User Experience Across ..

Vivo Service Day: Enhancing User Experience Across Pakistan

16 minutes ago
 FHF Global Summit spotlights climate-health crisis ..

FHF Global Summit spotlights climate-health crisis as experts ready for roadmap ..

23 minutes ago
 MBZUAI, BioMap establish first biocomputing innova ..

MBZUAI, BioMap establish first biocomputing innovation research lab in Middle Ea ..

23 minutes ago
 First International Day against Islamophobia being ..

First International Day against Islamophobia being observed today

23 minutes ago
 Emirates ramps up operations across continents

Emirates ramps up operations across continents

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.