MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) Coal production in Russia in 2022 reached the pre-pandemic level of 2019, and in 2023 it is expected to maintain the level of last year, Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov said on Wednesday.

"For 2023, we predict the preservation of the current level for coal production, which in 2022 retained a high, pre-pandemic indicator," Shulginov told lawmakers.