Russia's coal mining, deliveries to the domestic market and exports are falling in April amid lower global demand for energy, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) Russia's coal mining, deliveries to the domestic market and exports are falling in April amid lower global demand for energy, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday.

"In the coal industry, there is also a downward trend for key production indicators, but not as critical and not so dramatic as in the oil and gas industry," Novak said during a video conference with leaders of the Russian parliament's factions.

Coal production in Russia fell by about 10 percent this April, while domestic deliveries fell by about 6 percent, he said.

"Coking coal exports even slightly increased, but thermal coal exports fell by about 10%," he specified.

Novak also noted that the ministry and coal companies were jointly monitoring the situation.