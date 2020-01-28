Russian veteran organization Combat Brotherhood, supported by the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, has delivered over a tonne of antibiotics in humanitarian aid to a military hospital in Damascus, the organization's head and a member of the Russian lower house, Dmitry Sablin, told Sputnik

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) Russian veteran organization Combat Brotherhood, supported by the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, has delivered over a tonne of antibiotics in humanitarian aid to a military hospital in Damascus, the organization's head and a member of the Russian lower house, Dmitry Sablin, told Sputnik.

"The Combat Brotherhood, with the support of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides, has delivered humanitarian aid to the military hospital named after Syrian hero Yusuf al-Azma in Damascus - 1.2 tonnes of antibiotics," Sablin said.

According to the lawmaker, the purpose of the Combat Brotherhood is to support veterans and their family members, primarily in Russia but also in Syria, where Russian soldiers help the Syrian army fight terrorism.

In Syria, the Primary goal of the aid is to help children, he added.

"Under Western sanctions, Syria suffers scarcity of medications. I hope the medications that we have delivered will help both, little patients to defeat illness and their fathers to return to service," Sablin said.

The Yusuf al-Azma military hospital is famous for being where Syria's First Lady Asma Assad received treatment for cancer last year. It hs the capacity to assist 200 servicemen and their family members, as well as civilians in exceptional cases.