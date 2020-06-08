Russia's combat aircraft, S-400 air defenses and Pantsir-S missile systems were involved in massive drills that the country has just finished in the Far East, the Eastern Military District said on Monday

KHABAROVSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) Russia's combat aircraft, S-400 air defenses and Pantsir-S missile systems were involved in massive drills that the country has just finished in the Far East, the Eastern Military District said on Monday.

"The unit of the air force and air defense of the district finished large-scale two-way flight exercises.

They involved combat aircraft of the fighter and bomber aviation groups, as well as ground air defenses stationed in the Khabarovsk Territory," the military district said.

According to the press release, Su-35S fighters fired missiles at aerial targets and escorted Su-34 bombers that hit "columns of equipment" and "communications facilities" of a simulated enemy. The S-400 and Pantsir-S systems provided cover for the Su-34 jets from the ground.

In total, about 50 aerial and ground targets were destroyed during the exercise.