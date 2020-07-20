UrduPoint.com
Russia's Combat Readiness Snap Check Not Targeting Other Countries - Defense Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 07:46 PM

The ongoing snap check of Russian troops' combat readiness is not targeting other countries, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Col. Gen. Alexander Fomin said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) The ongoing snap check of Russian troops' combat readiness is not targeting other countries, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Col. Gen. Alexander Fomin said on Monday.

"All tasks of the snap check are carried out in accordance with the approved plan. The results of the actions of formations and units will be analyzed. I emphasize once again that the snap check of the combat readiness of troops is a training exercise and is not directed against other countries. There is no relationship between the measures carried out during the check. and the aggravation of the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border," Fomin said at a briefing.

Russia is complying with its obligations under Vienna Document 2011 when conducting the snap check of combat readiness, he said.

The Russian Armed Forces began the snap check on July 17 by the decision of Supreme Commander-in-Chief Vladimir Putin. The troops of the Southern Military District, units of the military command and control bodies and the troops of the Western Military District, formations of the Airborne Forces, as well as the naval infantry are involved in the exercises.

About 150,000 servicemen, about 400 aircraft, over 26 thousand units of weapons, military and special equipment, more than 100 ships and support vessels are involved in it. The snap check will conclude on July 21.

