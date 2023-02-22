(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) After suspending participation in the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), Russia will adhere to the quantitative limits of strategic launchers under the treaty, Moscow considers it to be sufficient to maintain predictability in the field of strategic stability, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday.

"The Russian Foreign Ministry announced that Russia will continue to adhere to the central quantitative restrictions under the treaty. We will also comply with the provisions of the 1988 bilateral Soviet-American agreement on mutual notification of ballistic missile launches. At this stage, we believe this is sufficient in terms of ensuring predictability and maintaining strategic stability," Ryabkov told reporters.