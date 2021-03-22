(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) The international affairs committee of the Russian lower chamber will hold a closed session with participation of Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov on March 25, the head of the committee, Leonid Slutsky, said.

Earlier in the day, Antonov arrived at the Russian Foreign Ministry for consultations on ways to improve relations with Washington.

"At 10 a.m. [Moscow time, 07:00 GMT] on Thursday, the committee will hold a closed session with participation of Anatoly Ivanovich Antonov, our ambassador in the US, who arrived in Moscow on Saturday," Slutsky said.