UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Committee For Int'l Affairs To Hold Session With Ambassador To US On Thursday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 02:38 PM

Russia's Committee for Int'l Affairs to Hold Session with Ambassador to US on Thursday

The international affairs committee of the Russian lower chamber will hold a closed session with participation of Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov on March 25, the head of the committee, Leonid Slutsky, said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) The international affairs committee of the Russian lower chamber will hold a closed session with participation of Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov on March 25, the head of the committee, Leonid Slutsky, said.

Earlier in the day, Antonov arrived at the Russian Foreign Ministry for consultations on ways to improve relations with Washington.

"At 10 a.m. [Moscow time, 07:00 GMT] on Thursday, the committee will hold a closed session with participation of Anatoly Ivanovich Antonov, our ambassador in the US, who arrived in Moscow on Saturday," Slutsky said.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Washington United States Chamber March

Recent Stories

Syed Yousaf Gillani challenges Senate Chairman ele ..

19 minutes ago

Russian Court Upholds Investigators' Refusal to Op ..

13 minutes ago

Armenian Prime Minister Stresses Armed Forces Shou ..

13 minutes ago

Greece Obliges Private Doctors to Help in Fighting ..

14 minutes ago

Record of $1.5m paid to Broadsheet is missing, rep ..

39 minutes ago

South Korean Expert Panel Recommends Continuing Us ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.