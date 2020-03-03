UrduPoint.com
Russia's Communications Watchdog Accuses BBC World News Of Legislation Violations

Tue 03rd March 2020 | 08:21 PM

Russia's communications watchdog Roskomnadzor has filed protocols accusing BBC World News of violation of the Russian legislation, the agency's press service reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) Russia's communications watchdog Roskomnadzor has filed protocols accusing BBC World news of violation of the Russian legislation, the agency's press service reported on Tuesday.

"Roskomnadzor informs about the results of an unscheduled inspection in relation to the media resources of the British Broadcasting Corporation BBC in Russia, in particular in relation to the BBC World News channel, distributed on the territory of the Russian Federation, for compliance with the Russian legislation," the press service said in a statement.

According to the statement, at least two violations have been found, including of the "Law on the protection of children from information that could bring harm to their health and development."

"The relevant protocols have been passed to a court. The hearings are scheduled for March 12, 2020," the agency said.

