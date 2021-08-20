(@FahadShabbir)

The Russian Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, IT and Mass Media, Roskomnadzor, demanded on Friday that the "Navalny" application, which publishes news from the blog of jailed Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, be taken out of mobile stores

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) The Russian Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, IT and Mass Media, Roskomnadzor, demanded on Friday that the "Navalny" application, which publishes news from the blog of jailed Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, be taken out of mobile stores.

"Roskomnadzor filed a request to delete the 'Navalny' application from application stores," the statement read.

The decision is based on the request of the Russian General Prosecutor's Office for limiting access to information sources connected with Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK, extremist organization banned in Russia and recognized as a foreign agent), the watchdog said.

Roskomnadzor sees the app as a tool for the outlawed FBK to continue its activities.

Navalny's foundation was banned and ordered to stop all operations in Russia in June.