MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) Russia's Communist Party will abstain from voting in the parliament's lower house for Mikhail Mishustin's candidacy for the post of prime minister, a source in the party told Sputnik on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed Mishustin, currently serving as the head of the Federal Tax Service, for the post of the prime minister after the entire Russian government resigned.

"We will abstain," the source said.