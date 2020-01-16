UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Communist Party To Abstain In Voting For Mishustin's Candidacy To Prime Minister

Sumaira FH 17 seconds ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 01:11 PM

Russia's Communist Party to Abstain in Voting for Mishustin's Candidacy to Prime Minister

Russia's Communist Party will abstain from voting in the parliament's lower house for Mikhail Mishustin's candidacy for the post of prime minister, a source in the party told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) Russia's Communist Party will abstain from voting in the parliament's lower house for Mikhail Mishustin's candidacy for the post of prime minister, a source in the party told Sputnik on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed Mishustin, currently serving as the head of the Federal Tax Service, for the post of the prime minister after the entire Russian government resigned.

"We will abstain," the source said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Parliament Vladimir Putin Post From Government

Recent Stories

Injury-hit New Zealand call up Bennett for India T ..

14 seconds ago

Australians who braved fire 'hell' to defend homes ..

16 seconds ago

Sindh High Court (SHC) extends Ziaul Hassan Lanjar ..

21 seconds ago

Female teacher killed by student in Karachi

25 seconds ago

We are not playing role of mediator between US, Ir ..

3 minutes ago

Sarfraz  Bugti arrested over charges of kidnappin ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.