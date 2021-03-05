(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) Russian has always complied with OPEC+ deal in accordance with its obligations, in February the compliance was above 100 percent, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.

"We have always implemented the agreement in accordance with our commitments, and February is no exception, and January is the month that was analyzed today within the framework of the meeting," Novak told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

"As for February, we reached a level slightly above 100 percent, in March we continue to fulfill our obligations, taking into account the decisions that have been made to gradually restore production for Russian companies," he said.

Russia is still increasing oil production in the framework of OPEC+ at an outstripping pace, but when demand recovers, it will fit into common schedule, Novak said.