MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) Russia's compliance with the OPEC+ agreement to cut oil production reached 96 percent in October, according to a report prepared for the meeting of the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee.

On Tuesday, OPEC+ officially announced that the alliance's overall compliance was 101 percent in October after 102 percent in September. It noted that the parties to the agreement from OPEC complied with their obligations by 105 percent, and the countries outside OPEC by 96 percent.

In addition, the report indicates that the total amount of outstanding obligations by the alliance from the beginning of the deal at the end of October was 2.346 million barrels per day.