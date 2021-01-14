Russia's compliance with the OPEC+ agreement on limiting oil production reached 95-96% in December, according to independent sources, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) Russia's compliance with the OPEC+ agreement on limiting oil production reached 95-96% in December, according to independent sources, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

"In December, we fulfilled [obligations to OPEC+], according to independent sources, close to 100 percent - somewhere around 95-96 percent," the deputy prime minister said.