Russia's Compliance With OPEC+ Oil Cuts Stood At 96% In May - Energy Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 10:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) Russia's conformity with the OPEC+ oil curtailment agreement stood at 96 percent in May, equivalent to almost 2 million barrels per day, the Russian Energy Ministry said on Tuesday.

"According to the results of the first month [of cuts under the new agreement], Russia has showed a significant fulfillment of its obligations - a 96 percent compliance, which is equivalent to almost 2 million barrels of daily production.

Cutting production by the largest oil producing countries was necessary for accelerated balancing of the world oil market in the conditions of unstable prices and the continuously low demand for hydrocarbons," the ministry said in a statement.

Coal mining in Russia was down 10.2 percent year-on-year in the first five months 2020, the ministry said. Coal production in June is expected at 30.5 million tonnes, down from 33 million tonnes in June 2019, it added.

