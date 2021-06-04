UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Compliance With OPEC+ Oil Production Cuts Deal Neared 100% In May - Novak

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 12:55 PM

Russia's Compliance With OPEC+ Oil Production Cuts Deal Neared 100% in May - Novak

Russia improved its compliance with the OPEC+ oil production cuts deal in May compared to the previous month, as it neared 100 percent, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) Russia improved its compliance with the OPEC+ oil production cuts deal in May compared to the previous month, as it neared 100 percent, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday.

"Our compliance in May was significantly higher than in April.

It was close to 100 percent," Novak said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

SPIEF-2021 is taking place from Wednesday through Saturday in person at the Expoforum Exhibition and Convention Center in St. Petersburg. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is a media partner of the event.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Oil St. Petersburg April May Media Event From

Recent Stories

European stocks nudge higher at open

3 minutes ago

Chinese Ships Remain in Disputed Waters for Record ..

3 minutes ago

‎‏UAE suspends entry for passengers coming fro ..

14 minutes ago

If you’re planning a vacation during the pandemi ..

18 minutes ago

EU Air Traffic Thorough Belarus Crashed 40% After ..

3 minutes ago

Creation of Russia's First Ultralight Carrier Rock ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.