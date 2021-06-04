(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) Russia improved its compliance with the OPEC+ oil production cuts deal in May compared to the previous month, as it neared 100 percent, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday.

"Our compliance in May was significantly higher than in April.

It was close to 100 percent," Novak said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

SPIEF-2021 is taking place from Wednesday through Saturday in person at the Expoforum Exhibition and Convention Center in St. Petersburg. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is a media partner of the event.