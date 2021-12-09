UrduPoint.com

Russia's Concern About NATO Expansion Understandable, Mutual Concessions Needed - Expert

Russia's concerns about NATO expansion and Ukraine's membership in the bloc are understandable, but the United States and its allies will not want Moscow to have a say in Kiev's status, even though concessions are needed to reach a viable solution, Sven Biscop, professor at Ghent University and fellow of the European Security and Defense College, told Sputnik

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin in a conversation with US President Joe Biden explained Moscow's so-called red lines, which are the further advance of NATO to the east and the deployment of offensive weapons in Ukraine by the alliance. Putin also expressed interest in obtaining reliable, legally fixed guarantees that the bloc will halt its eastward expansion and stop the military build-up in countries bordering Russia.

Following the talks, the White House said that Biden made no concessions with respect to NATO. However, the US President noted that the US did not plan to deploy American troops to Ukraine or to use unilateral force to counter a potential Russian offensive.

The chance that Ukrainian membership in NATO will become a bargaining chip in US-Russia negotiations is "almost nil," but is an obviously important issue, according to Biscop.

"Basically, entry into NATO only concerns the Alliance itself and the country applying for membership. In other words, Russia cannot decide whether Ukraine becomes a member or not. But when you ask me if NATO will integrate Ukraine as a member, my answer is no," he said.

The purpose of the alliance is not "to color all European capitals in NATO blue," but to strengthen the bloc, and Ukrainian membership would not mean a stronger NATO, Biscop noted.

Objectively, a compromise on this matter might be possible, but politically it will be difficult, if not impossible, for the US and NATO to "give the impression that Russia has a say in the fate of Ukraine," the expert added.

"The Russian concern is understandable given that Ukraine is urgently requesting to join NATO and is constantly trying to persuade the Alliance to integrate the country. Ukraine is only considered by NATO as an 'ally'. The US and its Allies believe that Ukraine is not ready to join, not now, nor in the near or semi-distant future. Russia would like to go further," he said.

Biscop believes the best course of action in the matter would be for Ukraine to have a neutral country status. A solution to the tensions can be found only through concessions and proposals from both sides on a "quid pro quo" basis, he said.

"I believe, for example, that if Russia withdraws its support for the secessionist republics of Lugansk and Donetsk and Kiev can control all of its continental territory (without Crimea), such an element could weigh heavily in a long-term peace agreement," the expert remarked.

Ukraine is central to East-West tensions and all actors are well aware of it, he said. Strategic stability in Europe will become possible again only given a "quid pro quo" solution, when negotiations "succeed in satisfying Kiev and Moscow," Biscop concluded.

