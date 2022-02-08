MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) Russia's concerns about security guarantees are dictated by pan-European security, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"Our concerns are also dictated by issues related to pan-European security," Putin said at a press conference after talks with French President Emmanuel Macron.

If everyone wants security, why don't they want to abandon the deployment of strike systems near the borders of Russia, Putin wondered.

"I think that these are security issues not only for Russia, but also for the whole world, for the whole of Europe. Look, here is our proposal ” after all, not only the expansion of NATO, which we oppose, but also the non-deployment of strike systems at our borders. But if all they want peace, tranquility, prosperity, trust, what's wrong with that? Don't deploy strike systems near our borders. Can anyone answer what's wrong here?" Putin said.