Russia's Concord Management Submits Notice to US Court to Avoid Contempt Ruling - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) The owner of Russian company Concord Management and Consulting LLC, Yevgeniy Prigozhin, has complied with a US court order to provide documents related to Special Counsel Robert Mueller investigation, court documents revealed on Wednesday.

On Monday, US District court for the District of Columbia ruled that Concord must provide proof of compliance with a subpoena related to Mueller's probe by March 4 or be held in contempt of court. Concord reportedly faces a criminal trial in a US court next week.

"Defendant Concord Management and Consulting LLC, through counsel, provides notice that it is filing a scanned copy of a Russian-language declaration of Yevgeniy Prigozhin, along with an English translation," a notice, signed by the defendant's lawyer Eric Dubelier, said.

In the filing, Prigozhin said Concord has "produced no documents in response to subpoena category one of the trial subpoena dated February 10, 2020 because Concord does not possess any responsive documents.

On two other subpoenas, Prigozhin said Concord has made no direct or indirect payments to Russia's internet Research Agency and does not keep all electronic mail more than three months, according to the company's policy.

Prigozhin said Concord is prepared to cooperate with the US court through its American lawyers.

Mueller indicted Concord Management for allegedly interfering in the 2016 US presidential election. The company has pleaded not guilty. A criminal trial is expected.

The Mueller report accuses the Russian government of direct involvement with Prigozhin and companies he controlled, including Concord Management and the Internet Research Agency, in election meddling.

The Russian government has repeatedly denied any interference in the US political system.

