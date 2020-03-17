(@FahadShabbir)

Russia's Concord Management and Consulting is preparing a $50-billion lawsuit against the United States over the illegal prosecution triggered by allegations of the company's role in meddling in the 2016 US elections, the company's director, Yevgeniy Prigozhin, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) Russia's Concord Management and Consulting is preparing a $50-billion lawsuit against the United States over the illegal prosecution triggered by allegations of the company's role in meddling in the 2016 US elections, the company's director, Yevgeniy Prigozhin, said on Tuesday.

According to Prigozhin's statement published by Concord's press service on Vkontakte, over the past two years, the company has been illegally accused of interfering in the 2016 US presidential election.

The statement comes following the news that US prosecutors have dropped their case against Concord over the allegations because it risks exposing law enforcement techniques and threatens US security, as was mentioned in the court documents.

Washington did everything possible to accuse Concord of violating the US law, including the refusal to provide evidence, the falsification of witness testimonies and attempts to prevent a fair trial, Prigozhin noted.

"I consider that the trial between Concord and the US government is not over at this stage. Concord is preparing the $50-billion lawsuit against the United States over the unlawful prosecution and sanctions," Prigozhin said.

The case against Concord was at the center of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election.

On February 16, 2018, a grand jury indicted 13 Russian individuals and Concord, which pleaded not guilty and has put forward a vigorous defense in US courts.

The US authorities claimed Concord engaged in "information warfare" and tried to link the company to the internet Research Agency, deemed by the US as a "troll farm" that meddled in the US election.

The Mueller report specifically accused the Russian government of direct involvement with Concord owner Yevgeniy Prigozhin and the Internet Research Agency. Moscow has denied the allegations.