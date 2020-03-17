UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Concord Preparing $50Bln Lawsuit Against US Over Illegal Prosecution - Prigozhin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 04:26 PM

Russia's Concord Preparing $50Bln Lawsuit Against US Over Illegal Prosecution - Prigozhin

Russia's Concord Management and Consulting is preparing a $50-billion lawsuit against the United States over the illegal prosecution triggered by allegations of the company's role in meddling in the 2016 US elections, the company's director, Yevgeniy Prigozhin, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) Russia's Concord Management and Consulting is preparing a $50-billion lawsuit against the United States over the illegal prosecution triggered by allegations of the company's role in meddling in the 2016 US elections, the company's director, Yevgeniy Prigozhin, said on Tuesday.

According to Prigozhin's statement published by Concord's press service on Vkontakte, over the past two years, the company has been illegally accused of interfering in the 2016 US presidential election.

The statement comes following the news that US prosecutors have dropped their case against Concord over the allegations because it risks exposing law enforcement techniques and threatens US security, as was mentioned in the court documents.

Washington did everything possible to accuse Concord of violating the US law, including the refusal to provide evidence, the falsification of witness testimonies and attempts to prevent a fair trial, Prigozhin noted.

"I consider that the trial between Concord and the US government is not over at this stage. Concord is preparing the $50-billion lawsuit against the United States over the unlawful prosecution and sanctions," Prigozhin said.

The case against Concord was at the center of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election.

On February 16, 2018, a grand jury indicted 13 Russian individuals and Concord, which pleaded not guilty and has put forward a vigorous defense in US courts.

The US authorities claimed Concord engaged in "information warfare" and tried to link the company to the internet Research Agency, deemed by the US as a "troll farm" that meddled in the US election.

The Mueller report specifically accused the Russian government of direct involvement with Concord owner Yevgeniy Prigozhin and the Internet Research Agency. Moscow has denied the allegations.

Related Topics

Election Internet Moscow Russia Company Concord United States February 2016 2018 Government Court

Recent Stories

Pak Army is ready to cope with Coronavirus: DG IS ..

15 minutes ago

Navy to tackle maritime challenges: Chief of the N ..

4 minutes ago

Armed Forces' medical facilities beefed up to meet ..

4 minutes ago

Rupee loses 2 paisa against dollar in interbank

5 minutes ago

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) displeases with NAB ..

4 minutes ago

Russia Registers 5 Ceasefire Violations in Syria O ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.