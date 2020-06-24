The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

MOSCOW -- Russia tallied 7,176 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 606,881, the country's coronavirus response center said in a statement on Wednesday.

The death toll grew by 154 to 8,513, while 368,822 people have recovered, including 12,393 over the last 24 hours, according to the statement.

Moscow, the country's worst-hit region, reported 811 newly confirmed cases, taking its tally of infections to 216,906.

BEIJING -- Chinese authorities will continue to implement regular COVID-19 prevention and control measures during the upcoming three-day Dragon Boat Festival holiday, an official said on Wednesday.

Over 10,000 tourist attractions across the country had reopened to the public by Monday, said Liu Kezhi with the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, at a press conference.

TEHRAN -- Iran reported 2,531 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the total number in the country to 212,501 on Wednesday, official IRNA news agency reported.

Sima Sadat Lari, spokeswoman for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education, said during her daily briefing that 133 people died of the virus overnight, taking the death toll to 9,996.

BISHKEK -- Kyrgyzstan on Wednesday reported 207 new COVID-19 cases, taking the nationwide tally to 3,726.

Of the new cases, 25 patients were medical workers, bringing the total number of infected medical workers to 629, the country's Deputy Health Minister Mademin Karataev said at a news briefing.

He also reported one new virus-related death, raising the nationwide fatality toll to 42.

WINDHOEK -- The Namibian public service has taken safety and hygiene measures to protect people from the swelling coronavirus pandemic.

Gerard Vries, director of education, arts and culture in Khomas region, said that the ministry was taking steps to ensure that schools were disinfected.

SOFIA -- The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria topped 4,114 after a sharp rise in the last 24 hours, official figures showed on Wednesday.

The country confirmed 130 new COVID-19 cases, the second highest daily increase since Bulgaria reported its first COVID-19 case on March 8, the health ministry said.

In the past 24 hours, a patient died, bringing the nationwide death toll to 208, while 2,217 patients have recovered so far, the ministry said.

LOS ANGELES -- California Tuesday reported a daily record of 5,019 new infections, the largest single-day count in the state since the pandemic hit the United States.

Tuesday's tally was a big jump from the previous record of 4,230 on Monday. Meanwhile, daily hospitalization numbers are also hitting records.