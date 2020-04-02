UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Conglomerate Sistema Says Invested Nearly $13Mln In Countering COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 02:09 PM

Russia's Conglomerate Sistema Says Invested Nearly $13Mln in Countering COVID-19

Russian business conglomerate Sistema said on Thursday that it had invested about 1 billion rubles ($12.8 million) in efforts to curb the coronavirus epidemic in the country and intended to keep up this work

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) Russian business conglomerate Sistema said on Thursday that it had invested about 1 billion rubles ($12.8 million) in efforts to curb the coronavirus epidemic in the country and intended to keep up this work.

"The monetary estimate takes into account the costs of measures related to medical care, the launch of protective equipment production, care for the health of employees and support for consumers of goods and services of companies that are part of AFK Sistema group," the company said.

According to the chairman of the board of directors of Sistema, Vladimir Evtushenkov, the company is investing in developing affordable COVID-19 testing kits, repurposing clinics to test or admit people infected with the virus, and readapting various production facilities to manufacture protective equipment.

The company also seeks to mitigate the socio-economic consequences of restrictions put in place in light of the epidemic, through providing its services remotely and offering free online services to clients, he added.

"Obviously, our investment in the common cause will increase as we launch new initiatives," Evtushenkov concluded.

Sistema is a diversified holding that serves over 150 million customers in telecommunications, retail, agriculture, tourism, health care, high technology, banking, real estate and other sectors.

Earlier in the day, Russia updated its COVID-19 case count from 2,777 to 3,548. The death toll now stands at 30.

Related Topics

Technology Business Russia Agriculture Company Vladimir Putin From Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Oman reports 21 new COVID-19 cases

11 minutes ago

Rs12.9 million to be distributed among 1435 needy ..

2 minutes ago

Hala &#039;Dubai Taxi&#039; supports community wit ..

11 minutes ago

DC for uninterrupted supply of necessities of life ..

1 minute ago

Coronavirus cases in Malaysia expect to peak mid-A ..

1 minute ago

Will control coronavirus outbreak using available ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.