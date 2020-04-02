(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) Russian business conglomerate Sistema said on Thursday that it had invested about 1 billion rubles ($12.8 million) in efforts to curb the coronavirus epidemic in the country and intended to keep up this work.

"The monetary estimate takes into account the costs of measures related to medical care, the launch of protective equipment production, care for the health of employees and support for consumers of goods and services of companies that are part of AFK Sistema group," the company said.

According to the chairman of the board of directors of Sistema, Vladimir Evtushenkov, the company is investing in developing affordable COVID-19 testing kits, repurposing clinics to test or admit people infected with the virus, and readapting various production facilities to manufacture protective equipment.

The company also seeks to mitigate the socio-economic consequences of restrictions put in place in light of the epidemic, through providing its services remotely and offering free online services to clients, he added.

"Obviously, our investment in the common cause will increase as we launch new initiatives," Evtushenkov concluded.

Sistema is a diversified holding that serves over 150 million customers in telecommunications, retail, agriculture, tourism, health care, high technology, banking, real estate and other sectors.

Earlier in the day, Russia updated its COVID-19 case count from 2,777 to 3,548. The death toll now stands at 30.