MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) Russia's Constitutional Committee has approved a legislation, which proposes the criminal liability for fake information spread about COVID-19.

Now those found guilty may face up to five years in jail. The committee also backed the introduction of criminal liability of up to 7 years in prison for violation of quarantine.