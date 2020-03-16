UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Constitutional Court Clarifies Amendment On Federal Territories

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 seconds ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 10:35 PM

Russia's Constitutional Court Clarifies Amendment on Federal Territories

The proposed constitutional amendment on the possibility of creating federal territories does not imply the possibility of giving them the status of constituent entities of the Russian Federation, according to a decision by Russia's Constitutional Court published on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) The proposed constitutional amendment on the possibility of creating Federal territories does not imply the possibility of giving them the status of constituent entities of the Russian Federation, according to a decision by Russia's Constitutional Court published on Monday.

"Chapter 3 of the Constitution of the Russian Federation is also supplemented by provisions on the possibility of creating, in accordance with federal law on the territory of the Russian Federation, federal territories and establishing by federal law the organization of public authority in such territories," the court said in a ruling.

"The constitutional provision on the possibility of creating federal territories does not imply the possibility of giving them the status of constituent entities of the Russian Federation," the court clarified.

Related Topics

Russia Court

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Jordan review efforts t ..

21 minutes ago

Spreading rumours, fake information punishable by ..

36 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Executive Council launches economic stim ..

51 minutes ago

Milk adulteration being gradually decreased due to ..

16 seconds ago

Trump Administration to Support US Economy With $8 ..

17 seconds ago

Sadiq Sanjrani, Asad Qaiser attend funeral of Lt G ..

19 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.