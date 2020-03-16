(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The proposed constitutional amendment on the possibility of creating federal territories does not imply the possibility of giving them the status of constituent entities of the Russian Federation, according to a decision by Russia's Constitutional Court published on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) The proposed constitutional amendment on the possibility of creating Federal territories does not imply the possibility of giving them the status of constituent entities of the Russian Federation, according to a decision by Russia's Constitutional Court published on Monday.

"Chapter 3 of the Constitution of the Russian Federation is also supplemented by provisions on the possibility of creating, in accordance with federal law on the territory of the Russian Federation, federal territories and establishing by federal law the organization of public authority in such territories," the court said in a ruling.

"The constitutional provision on the possibility of creating federal territories does not imply the possibility of giving them the status of constituent entities of the Russian Federation," the court clarified.