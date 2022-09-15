Russia's construction sites may attract up to 50,000 workers from North Korea to develop the Far East, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) Russia's construction sites may attract up to 50,000 workers from North Korea to develop the Far East, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said on Thursday.

"We really keep records and analyze all labor personnel and we see that we do not have enough resources yet.

In this situation, especially for the development of the Far East, North Korea is a good option," Khusnullin said, adding that the government is working on the issue, and attracting 20,000-50,000 workers from North Korea would be a great result.

Khusnullin also noted that the labor productivity of a North Korean worker is more than twice as high as that of a Russian worker, while the cost of labor is about the same.