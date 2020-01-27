(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) The Russian Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare (Rospotrebnadzor) has worked out a package of measures to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in Russia.

"The decision [of the head doctor] defines the main list of measures to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus infection in the Russian Federation," Rospotrebnadzor said in a statement on its website.

According to the latest reports, there are 80 confirmed deaths from the new coronavirus strain in China. The total number of confirmed cases worldwide has surpassed 2,500.

Two Russian universities are currently working on the development of a vaccine for the new coronavirus strain, according to Anna Popova, head of the Russian Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare (Rospotrebnadzor).