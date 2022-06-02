UrduPoint.com

Russia's Contractor Finishes Key Construction Phase At Akkuyu NPP's Power Unit 1 In Turkey

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 02, 2022 | 01:50 AM

Russia's Contractor Finishes Key Construction Phase at Akkuyu NPP's Power Unit 1 in Turkey

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2022) Akkuyu Nuclear, the subsidiary of Russian state-owned nuclear energy corporation Rosatom, said on Wednesday that it had completed the welding of the main circulation pipeline at the Akkuyu nuclear power plant's (NPP) power unit 1 in Turkey.

"Another important stage is completed within Akkuyu NPP Unit 1 construction. Main circulation pipeline (MCP) welding, which had started on March 19, 2022, was finished on May 25. Within 68 days, the specialists welded all 28 joints of the pipeline," the contractor said in a statement.

After the completion of the welding, ultrasonic, capillary, and other control methods were used to assess the welded joints, the statement read.

The contractor added that a ceremony was held at the plant to award 29 specialists directly involved in the welding and control operations.

The main circulation pipeline connects the equipment of the first circuit of a power unit, namely the reactor, steam generators, and main circulation pumps.

The coolant, i.e. deeply demineralized water is pumped through the pipeline to cool the reactor core. Thermal energy produced in the reactor is then transferred through steam generators from the first circuit to the second one, resulting in the production of saturated steam, needed for setting the steam turbine in motion and producing electricity.

Russia and Turkey sealed an agreement on the construction of Akkuyu NPP in the Turkish southern province of Mersin in 2010. It will be the first NPP built in Turkey. The plant will be comprised of four power units with VVER-1200 reactors with a total capacity of 4,800 megawatts, will produce about 35 billion kilowatt-hours per year, and will cover up to 10% of Turkey's power needs. Rosatom's share in the $20 billion project stands at 99.2%.

