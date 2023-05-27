UrduPoint.com

Russia's Cooperation With Saudi Arabia To Expand For Sake Of Stability - Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 27, 2023 | 10:28 PM

Russia's Cooperation With Saudi Arabia to Expand for Sake of Stability - Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev

Russian and Saudi Arabian law enforcement agencies will expand cooperation for the sake of security and stability in both countries, Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2023) Russian and Saudi Arabian law enforcement agencies will expand cooperation for the sake of security and stability in both countries, Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev said on Saturday.

"We did identify our avenues for further cooperation and decided that cooperation would expand and deepen for the sake of security and stability in our countries," he told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

During talks between Kolokoltsev and his Saudi counterpart, Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif Al Saud, they agreed to promote cooperation in multiple areas, including information-sharing on movement and financing of terrorists and extremists, the minister said, adding that the sides also decided to join efforts in fighting drugs and cybercrime.

Moscow and Riyadh reject attempts by any foreign forces to impose their "Western" morals and firmly stand by traditional values, Kolokoltsev added.

Kolokoltsev paid a visit to Riyadh earlier this week, where he discussed cooperation in the law enforcement sphere with his Saudi counterpart, among other matters. He visited a number of Saudi Interior Ministry departments, including the national center of security operations and the main passport department, at his counterpart's invitation.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry Russia Interior Minister Drugs Riyadh Visit Saudi Vladimir Putin Saud

Recent Stories

Just Stop Oil Activists Disrupt English Rugby Fina ..

Just Stop Oil Activists Disrupt English Rugby Final

9 minutes ago
 CM visits Samanabad underpass, Pooch house

CM visits Samanabad underpass, Pooch house

9 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi griev ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi grieved over death of former DGPR

9 minutes ago
 Talha urges implementation of Islamic economic mod ..

Talha urges implementation of Islamic economic models for harmonious development ..

8 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi pres ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presides 23rd meeting of PMTA

9 minutes ago
 Mushaal for safe release of Yasin as India seeks d ..

Mushaal for safe release of Yasin as India seeks death penalty

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.