Russia's Cooperation With Turkey, Qatar On Syria Does Not Replace Astana Format - Lavrov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 39 seconds ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 05:20 PM

Russia's Cooperation with Turkey, Qatar on Syria Does Not Replace Astana Format - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) Cooperation between Russia, Turkey and Qatar on the political settlement in Syria is not supposed to replace the Astana format, but will complement it, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"This format exists for more than a year.

Our representatives have held at least three meetings to exchange views on how to help resolve the Syrian crisis in accordance with the [UNSC] Resolution 2254. And, of course, it does not replace the Astana format in any way, it complements," Lavrov said at a joint press conference after the meeting with his Turkish and Qatari counterparts in Doha.

The Astana trio, which comprises Russia, Turkey and Iran, has been trying to bring the conflicting sides together to achieve a peaceful settlement in the Syrian conflict since their first meeting in the Kazakh capital of Astana (now Nur Sultan) in January 2017.

More Stories From World

