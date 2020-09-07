UrduPoint.com
Russia's Cooperation With Turkey To Not Impact Its Dialogue With Cyprus - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) The enhancement of the Russian-Turkish cooperation around regional matters does not and will not affect Russia's dialogue with Cyprus, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Cypriot newspaper Phileleftheros on Monday.

Lavrov is currently on a working visit in Cyprus to mark the 60-year anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Moscow and Nicosia.

"With regard to our relations with Turkey, I would like to once again assure our Cypriot friends that the deepening of Russia-Turkey cooperation and the necessity to cooperate with Ankara on regional issues neither affects nor will affect in any way our dialogue with Nicosia," Lavrov said, going on to describe the current relations between Russia and Cyprus as "friendly and trustful."

According to the Russian foreign minister, both Cyprus and Turkey have the "political will to prevent further destabilization of the regional situation," which has recently been strained over Ankara's drilling activities in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Aegean Sea in areas which Nicosia claims are part of its exclusive economic zone.

Lavrov also pointed to the United Nations as being "a universal platform for efficient resolution of disputes."

"We are ready to facilitate the building of good-neighborliness between Cyprus and Turkey, but, of course, only if both of them request it," the minister was quoted as saying.

Turkey's drilling activities in what Cyprus claims to be its exclusive economic zone in the Eastern Mediterranean have long been a conflicted item on the bilateral agenda as well as in a larger European context.

The area in question is believed to be rich in hydrocarbon reserves. Both Ankara, which backs the independence movement of Turkish Cypriots in the north of the island, and the internationally recognized Republic of Cyprus believe that the exploration for natural resources in this area is their sovereign right.

