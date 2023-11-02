Open Menu

Russia's Corn Exports Soar Fourfold In First 4 Months Of 2023-24 Season

Muhammad Irfan Published November 02, 2023 | 11:20 AM

Russia's corn exports soar fourfold in first 4 months of 2023-24 season

VLADIVOSTOK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Russia has boosted its corn exports by nearly four times to 1.12 million metric tons in the first four months of the 2023-2024 agricultural year, local media reported on Thursday.

According to the Russian Grain Union, the main buyers of Russian corn were Iran, Türkiye, Vietnam and China, which increased their imports significantly compared to the same period of the previous season.

In the past four months, Russia exported 26.5 million tons of grain, including 22.4 million tons of wheat, 32 percent more than the same period last season.

However, grain exports in October showed a slight year-on-year decrease, mainly due to lower wheat and barley shipments.

Related Topics

Exports Iran Russia China Same Vietnam October Media Wheat Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 November 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 November 2023

3 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives King of Jord ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives King of Jordan at Wahat Al Karama

9 hours ago
 BREAKING: UAE President directs provision of treat ..

BREAKING: UAE President directs provision of treatment of 1,000 Palestinian chil ..

9 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Oman and Etih ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Oman and Etihad Rail Company board meeting ..

10 hours ago
 Serbian Prime Minister meets UAE delegation to dis ..

Serbian Prime Minister meets UAE delegation to discuss government modernisation ..

11 hours ago
Van der Dussen all set for India after Proteas rou ..

Van der Dussen all set for India after Proteas rout New Zealand

11 hours ago
 Iran, Turkey call for meeting to avert spread of I ..

Iran, Turkey call for meeting to avert spread of Israel-Hamas war

11 hours ago
 Commander of Joint Operations visits 44th Guard Fl ..

Commander of Joint Operations visits 44th Guard Fleet of Chinese PLA Navy

12 hours ago
 FTA issues guide for non-resident persons for corp ..

FTA issues guide for non-resident persons for corporate tax purposes

12 hours ago
 Gazans faced with genocide; says governor Governor ..

Gazans faced with genocide; says governor Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehm ..

11 hours ago
 Overseas Pakistanis ambassadors of country abroad: ..

Overseas Pakistanis ambassadors of country abroad: Governor Punjab

11 hours ago

More Stories From World