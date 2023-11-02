VLADIVOSTOK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Russia has boosted its corn exports by nearly four times to 1.12 million metric tons in the first four months of the 2023-2024 agricultural year, local media reported on Thursday.

According to the Russian Grain Union, the main buyers of Russian corn were Iran, Türkiye, Vietnam and China, which increased their imports significantly compared to the same period of the previous season.

In the past four months, Russia exported 26.5 million tons of grain, including 22.4 million tons of wheat, 32 percent more than the same period last season.

However, grain exports in October showed a slight year-on-year decrease, mainly due to lower wheat and barley shipments.