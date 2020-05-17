UrduPoint.com
Russia's Coronavirus Death Rate 7.5 Times Below Global Average - Official

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 17th May 2020 | 12:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2020) Coronavirus mortality in Russia is 7.5 times lower than the world's average, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova has estimated.

"The mortality rate in Russia is 7.5 times lower than the global average," she said in a preview of Rossiya 1's Vesti Nedeli show.

For a country with the world's second largest number of confirmed cases, Russia has recorded only 2,537 deaths and is in 18th place in terms of mortality, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The Baltimore-based research university has estimated Russia's case-fatality ratio at 0.9 percent, or 1.67 virus-related deaths per 100,000 inhabitants. In the United States, which has the most coronavirus deaths, the death rate is 6.1 percent.

