Russia's Coronavirus Death-Rate Lower Than 1 Percent - Health Minister Mikhail Murashko
Russia's coronavirus death-rate is lower than 1 percent, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Wednesday
The country has confirmed 57,999 COVID-19 cases.
"Unfortunately, we have recorded 513 deaths.
The death-rate is lower than 1 percent, which means it is one of the lowest in the world. We are monitoring death-rates across the country, as hospital beds repurposing should not have a negative impact on the general condition of our health care," Murashko said at a meeting of the Russian government's coronavirus coordination council, aired by Russia-24.
He added that Russia's total mortality was 4.5 percent lower than last year.