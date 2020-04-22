(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) Russia's coronavirus death-rate is lower than 1 percent, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Wednesday.

The country has confirmed 57,999 COVID-19 cases.

"Unfortunately, we have recorded 513 deaths.

The death-rate is lower than 1 percent, which means it is one of the lowest in the world. We are monitoring death-rates across the country, as hospital beds repurposing should not have a negative impact on the general condition of our health care," Murashko said at a meeting of the Russian government's coronavirus coordination council, aired by Russia-24.

He added that Russia's total mortality was 4.5 percent lower than last year.