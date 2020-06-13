UrduPoint.com
Russia's Coronavirus Peak Was May 11 - Deputy Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 04:39 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2020) The peak of the coronavirus outbreak in Russia was May 11, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikov said Friday.

"On May 11, we were already coming out of the non-working days and the regions gradually began to remove restrictive measures.

It was for Russia, in terms of the emergence of new cases, the peak of the disease," Golikova said at a briefing in Moscow.

Russia currently counts a total of over 520,000 coronavirus cases with more than 274,000 recoveries and 6,829 fatalities.

