Russia's Coronavirus Vaccine Has Shelf Life Of 6 Months - Directions For Use

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 seconds ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 06:44 PM

Russia's Coronavirus Vaccine Has Shelf Life of 6 Months - Directions for Use

Russia's coronavirus vaccine has expiration date of six months, according to the directions for use studied by Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) Russia's coronavirus vaccine has expiration date of six months, according to the directions for use studied by Sputnik.

Women cannot use it while pregnant or breastfeeding, the directions suggest.

After the injection, a patient must stay under medical supervision for 30 minutes. Before the injection, a patient must go through a check-up.

Potential side effects include fever, headache, allergic reactions or nausea. There is very little risk of overdose, the directions say.

Russia became the first country to officially register a coornavirus vaccine.

