Russia's coronavirus vaccine has expiration date of six months, according to the directions for use studied by Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020)

Women cannot use it while pregnant or breastfeeding, the directions suggest.

After the injection, a patient must stay under medical supervision for 30 minutes. Before the injection, a patient must go through a check-up.

Potential side effects include fever, headache, allergic reactions or nausea. There is very little risk of overdose, the directions say.

Russia became the first country to officially register a coornavirus vaccine.